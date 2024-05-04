Azerbaijan reveals number of ammunition found liberated Khankendi within past week (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry has announced a number of pieces of ammunition found in liberated Khankendi city within the past week, Trend reports via a source in the ministry.

According to the source, the ministry employees professionally execute the tasks set before them to accelerate the process of the 'Great Return' (the state program of former IDPs returning to the liberated territories) and ensure security reliably after the 2020 second Karabakh war and local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in September 2023 in Karabakh.

The process of detecting and neutralizing ammunition and sources of danger is continuously ongoing.

The source noted that the work to clear the region of weapons, ammunition, and explosives is one of the main directions of activity for the recruited employees of the law enforcement agencies.

"From April 27 to May 3, the police officers discovered and confiscated 33 rifles, one machine gun, 10 pistols, 14 rifles, one grenade launcher, 59 grenades, 34 igniters, 397 cartridge clips, 7,888 cartridges of various calibers, one box of TNT, 27 bayonets, and other ammunition solely within Khankendi," the source added.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

