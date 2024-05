BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. If the international community does not learn lessons from the current crisis in the Gaza Strip, this may not be the last conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized the need for a two-state solution.

"We must invite Israel to accept the 1967 borders," he said. Hakan Fidan said that both Hamas and other Palestinians are ready to create a Palestinian state within the 1967 territories.