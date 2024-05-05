Bulgarian athlete secures gold in ball exercises at European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Bulgarian athlete Boryana Kaleyn has won a gold medal with a score of 34.350 points at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in ball exercises, Trend reports.

Cristina Dragan representing Romania won a silver medal with a score of 34.150 points. A bronze medal went to Israel's Daniella Munitz, with a score of 33.850 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova took the sixth position in the ball final with a score of 33.350.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

