Kazakhstan's President heading to Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Moscow on May 8-9, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev told Russian journalists, Trend reports.

"Our presidents meet regularly. Following Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan last October, they've met twice: once at the EAEU and CIS summits in St. Petersburg, and again in February at the Games of the Future in Kazan. Our president's visit to Moscow is penciled in for May 8-9," he mentioned.

The ambassador also reminded that Kazakhstan currently holds the chairmanship of the SCO and CSTO.

"So, within these frameworks, there will be more meetings between our leaders," the ambassador added, discussing the plans for interactions between the Russian and Kazakh leaders in 2024. "Additionally, we're planning to convene in Ufa for the Interregional Forum between Kazakhstan and Russia. The agenda for this year is quite packed," Abayev concluded.

The EAEU Jubilee Summit is scheduled for May 8 in Moscow.