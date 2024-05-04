Restoration of JCPOA fails to be optimistic due to Iran's nuclear program - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. There is no optimism about the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Iranian expert on international issues Rahman Kahramanpour said, Trend reports.

According to him, because many opportunities arose before in connection with the restoration of the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action, the opportunities were wasted. It is not clear if new opportunities will arise in the future.

Kahramanpour stated that, from the current perspective, there is no positive process for reaching an agreement between Iran and the US. The Iranian issue has been virtually excluded from the US foreign policy agenda. The US foreign policy priorities are mainly the Gaza issue, the war in Ukraine, and the Taiwan issue.

“In my opinion, in the next two years, we will probably not witness the start of negotiations between Iran and the US over the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Besides, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, recently told the media that, after the failure of nuclear negotiations, Iran has come remarkably close to developing an atomic bomb. No country without an atomic bomb has enriched uranium at 60 percent. Iran has enriched more uranium than is needed to create an atomic bomb. 90 percent enriched uranium is needed to build an atomic bomb. But technically, uranium enriched at 60 percent is roughly the same as uranium enriched at 90 percent.

