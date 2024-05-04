Trade turnover between Germany, Tajikistan grows

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 4. The trade turnover between Germany and Tajikistan increased by 60 percent in 2023, Trend reports.

The figure was announced during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda, and representatives of the German-Central Asian parliamentary group of the Bundestag.

The meeting addressed priorities for bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including securing grant funding for implementing Tajikistan's green economy development strategy for 2023-2037 and projects in the digital economy sector.

Discussions also touched on establishing new manufacturing capacities for electronic equipment production in Tajikistan and implementing projects to mitigate the negative consequences of natural disasters.

Additionally, education and healthcare issues were discussed, along with the implementation of projects by the KfW Development Bank and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

According to the national statistical agency, Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover in 2023 exceeded $8.3 billion, which is a 13.9 percent rise compared to 2022. The country traded with 111 states.