Azerbaijani national cuisine presented in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

Society Materials 4 May 2024 12:56 (UTC +04:00)
"International Food Festival" was held at the Ashgabat International School on May 4. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan represented its country at the festival.

It was reported by the diplomatic mission.

Delicious food and sweets of Azerbaijani national cuisine were presented to attendees at the festival, which was set up in a corner reserved for the Azerbaijan Embassy in Turkmenistan. The participants were informed of the national food and sweets of the country.

Furthermore, books and brochures related to the history, culture and tourism potential of Azerbaijan were displayed and distributed at the event. Banners related to azerbaijan.travel tourism website were displayed.

National cuisine, photo postcards, souvenirs, and handcrafted items related to Azerbaijan were welcomed by festival guests.

