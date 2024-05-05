Israeli army neutralizes one of Islamic Jihad commanders in Rafah

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Israeli army neutralized one of the commanders of the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, the press service of the Israeli army says, Trend reports.

It is reported that Ayman Zaarab, a “high-ranking fighter” in the structure of Islamic Jihad, who commanded the Rafah Brigade, was neutralized. Zaarab was destroyed in the morning by Israeli Air Force fighter jets based on intelligence information obtained by the Israeli army and counterintelligence.

It is noted that two more Islamic Jihad militants who were in the same room with him were killed.