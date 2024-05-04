Azerbaijani FM meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of a working visit to Gambia, has met on May 4 with Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Salah Ahmed Jama, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The importance of continuing mutual support provided to candidates and initiatives within international organizations was emphasized.

During the meeting, the minister brought to the attention of the opposite side that Azerbaijan, during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, made every effort to develop ties with African countries and promote their interests on international platforms.

The parties noted the broad potential for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as partnerships in the field of alternative energy and the humanitarian and educational sphere. Approval was expressed for the participation of Somali students in the scholarship program established by Azerbaijan for the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In addition, it was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which our country will host this year, will create favorable opportunities for cooperation.

The meeting also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.