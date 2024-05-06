Vessel traffic suspended in Bosporus Strait

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Movement of vessels has been suspended in the Bosporus Strait, Trend reports.

According to the report, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait is temporarily blocked in both directions due to a steering control problem on the "Brabus" cargo tanker near the strait's northern entrance.



The Turkish Coast Guard Command said that the RESCUE-10 tugboat and the KRGM-8 swift rescue boat were immediately despatched to the scene.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel