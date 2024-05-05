Azerbaijani athletes win bronze at European Cup in three ribbons and two balls exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijani team has won a bronze medal in group exercises with a score of 29.950 points in exercises with three ribbons and two balls at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises included Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

The gold medal went to the Bulgarian team (33.900 points), while the silver medal was won by the Italian team (33.700 points).

To note, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

