Azerbaijani FM addresses 15th OIC Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated and addressed the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during his working visit to Gambia on May 4, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its successful stewardship in fostering unity and collaboration within the OIC, extended congratulations to Gambia on assuming the OIC presidency, and conveyed wishes for their success in further strengthening Islamic solidarity.

Aligned with the summit's overarching theme of "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development," Azerbaijan affirmed its commitment to solidarity in addressing contemporary challenges, drawing upon the principles enshrined in the UN and OIC charters, along with the shared interests of the Islamic community.

Emphasis was placed on the imperative of effectively promoting Islamic faith and culture to counter the gravest threats, including unwarranted trends of Islamophobia and the desecration of the Qur'an.

Azerbaijan reiterated its endorsement of fostering a more tolerant and enduring peace among diverse religions and cultures, drawing upon its rich multicultural heritage and experience.

The Azerbaijani minister, reflecting on the OIC's steadfast and unequivocal stance on the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the past occupation, underscored Azerbaijan's active role within the organization, consistently advocating for peaceful conflict resolution within its framework.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, which remains a pressing concern for the entire Islamic community, emphasis was placed on ongoing assistance to alleviate the severe humanitarian repercussions endured by the Palestinian people.

Acknowledging the gratifying cooperation across various sectors such as economic development, education, health, and culture within the OIC framework, it was emphasized that there exists significant potential for collaborative endeavors in other realms. Specifically, Azerbaijan expressed keen interest in bolstering cooperation with OIC member states in these sectors, particularly amidst the nation's diversification of its energy portfolio toward renewable sources like wind, solar, and hydro, alongside its strategic focus on enhancing communication infrastructure.

Bayramov provided a comprehensive overview of the current regional landscape, highlighting both opportunities and challenges in the aftermath of conflict, the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in recently liberated areas, the persistent threat of landmines to these endeavors, and the progress in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Addressing Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the minister underscored the imperative for the OIC, as one of the regions most impacted by global climate change, to unify its stance and mobilize collective efforts against this looming threat.

The concluding communiqué from the OIC Banjul Summit welcomed the restoration of sovereignty across all Azerbaijani territories with satisfaction, reaffirming unwavering support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. It also endorsed the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, contingent upon mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, calling upon Armenia to fulfill its obligations in this regard.

The communiqué also noted the change in the name of the "OIC Contact Group on the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia Against the Republic of Azerbaijan" to the "Contact Group for the Elimination of the Consequences of the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia Against the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the renewed condemnation of Armenia for its destruction of Islamic heritage.

Apprehension was voiced regarding the displaced Azerbaijanis expelled from territories now within Armenia during previous conflicts, along with support for their dignified repatriation.

The communiqué confirmed the forthcoming convening of the 16th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Azerbaijan in 2026, urging collaborative efforts for the summit's successful realization in Baku.

Additionally, the communiqué embraced the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, conducted under the auspices of the "Baku Process," and advocated for a more balanced geographical representation within the UN system, particularly within the Security Council.

