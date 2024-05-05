European Cup in Baku - large-scale competition – gymnast from Cyprus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup is a large-scale competition, I really liked it. I hope there will be many more competitions like this, medalist of the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku, gymnast Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) told Trend. At competitions in Baku, Vera Tugolukova won silver medal in the ribbon program, as well as two bronze medals in the exercises with hoop and clubs.

"The competition went quite well, but mistakes were made, so there is some work to be done. I hope I’ll fix everything by the European Championships. Very strong athletes took part in the European Cup in Baku, I look up to them," the gymnast said.

The athlete said that last year she participated in the AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Baku.

“Baku is one of my favorite cities, because competitions here are always held at a high level, the organization is impeccable,” she added.

he European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup was held on May 3-5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Representatives from 37 countries took part in the competition. The gymnasts performed in two age categories - “seniors” (individual program and group exercises) and “juniors” (individual program).