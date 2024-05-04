COP29 to bring lots of opportunities for good cooperation - Rachel Thompson

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. COP29, to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year, is expected to bring lots of opportunities for good cooperation, ADB Executive Director for Australia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Cambodia, China, Georgia, Hong Kong, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu Rachel Thompson told reporters on the sidelines of the ADB annual meetings in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

“In this part of the world, I represent Georgia and Azerbaijan, and they have been part of our constituency group since they joined ADB. I represent Azerbaijan as a shareholder of ADB. I think COP29 is one of the first occasions in many years where the UNFCCC COP is returning to an ADB developing member country, so it is as the climate bank for Asia and the Pacific,” Thompson said.

She believes that it is a very important meeting, and the government of Azerbaijan has clearly identified climate finance as a really important priority that is a cause that ADB is also very committed to.

“So I think there are going to be lots of opportunities for good cooperation, and certainly we at ADB are very much looking forward to cooperating with the government of Azerbaijan to ensure that COP29 is a success,” she concluded.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.