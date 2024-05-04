Azerbaijan rapidly restores liberated territories - Norwegian traveler

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijan is rapidly restoring towns, villages, and infrastructure liberated from occupation by joining all efforts, a member of Norway's national international travelers' club, Vagaclub, Thomas Kristoffersen told Trend.

“During our visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, we saw and learned a lot about the history of Azerbaijan. Here, we saw the rapid reconstruction of towns and villages liberated from occupation. By joining all efforts, Azerbaijan is rapidly restoring towns, villages, and infrastructure,” he emphasized.

To note, the visit of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation started on May 2. The delegation of 30 representatives of the National Club of International Travelers of Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for 3 days, traveling along the route Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil.

Meanwhile, nine visits to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur were made by representatives of major travel networks: ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as Turkish Travel Club, British Piki Reels, and Swedish Club 100.

Altogether, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to learn about the situation in the liberated territories during the trips that took place. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel