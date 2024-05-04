Turkmenistan and UN forge collaborative agreements across diverse sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan and the UN have signed a number of documents related to such areas as environmental protection, health, agriculture, Trend reports.

According to official data, these documents were signed at the first meeting of the Turkmenistan-UN Strategic Advisory Council, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The signed documents included a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN Human Settlements Programme and a draft document between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) titled 'Capacity building for climate-resilient water resources management'.

The parties also signed a draft document between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the FAO 'Development of digital solutions for sustainable pasture management'; a draft document between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the FAO 'Development of the value chain of feed for aquaculture and the effectiveness of management of the protection of the health of aquatic animals'.

The signed documents also included an agreement on the purchase of medical products for the control of infectious diseases in 2024–2025 for the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UNDP and a draft document between the Civil Service Academy under the President of Turkmenistan and the UNDP, 'Enhancing the potential of the Civil Service Academy under the President of Turkmenistan'.

Meanwhile, the meeting approved a roadmap for the development of a new framework program for cooperation in the field of sustainable development between Turkmenistan and the UN for the period 2026–2030 and reviewed eight projects in the fields of youth policy, digitalization, demography, 'green' energy, and climate change.