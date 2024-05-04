Now it's time to reduce emissions related to global value chain - ADB President

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. It is time to reduce emissions associated with the global value chain, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said during the opening ceremony of the ADB Board of Governors meeting held in Tbilisi on May 4, Trend reports.

“Our presence in this room demonstrates how deeply interconnected our world is. We should celebrate this. We should also build on these connections to build a greener and more open economy. It might be easy to look back at the pandemic or the current geopolitical tensions and conflicts and conclude that globalization is dead. I don't believe that,” he said.

Asakawa noted that it is true that global trade and supply chains are vulnerable to shocks.

“But the answer cannot be protectionism and segmentation. Free trade and free movement of capital have benefited our region for decades, and this must be a step forward. So let's look at how to deepen regional cooperation to improve supply chain resilience, promote cross-border trade, encourage private sector investment, and strengthen financial and tax cooperation,” he said.

Asakawa also stressed the importance of finding ways to decarbonize global supply chains.

“Trade-related activities account for up to 30 percent of global carbon emissions. The uncomfortable truth is that, amid strong economic growth in Asia, our contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is rising. Now is the time to act to reduce global value chain emissions for a more sustainable future,” he said.

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has kicked off in Tbilisi. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel