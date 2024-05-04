ADB outlines its climate finance directions in Central, Western Asia in 2024

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. Asian Development Bank climate finance in Central and Western Asia in 2024 will primarily focus on agriculture, rural development, and public sector management projects, Head of ADB Regional Cooperation for Central and West Asia Lyaziza Sabyrova said during the briefing at ADB's annual meeting in Tbilisi today, Trend reports.

According to her, a strategy and action plan on climate change for Central and Western Asia are currently being prepared.

“The four upcoming country partnership strategies will lay the foundation for expanding the climate portfolio over the next five years. Climate change education, awareness-raising and capacity-building sessions are underway with member countries.

Concerted action is needed to support adaptation and mitigation, including through the proposed CAREC Climate and Sustainable Development Project Preparatory Fund,” she emphasized.

A meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank kicked off today in Tbilisi. The opening marks the official start of the ADB's annual meeting. The event is attended by a guest of honor from the organizing country.

To note, the theme of the 57th Annual Meeting, which will be held from May 2 to 5, is "Bridge to the Future."

The annual meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to address development issues and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousand participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, private sector representatives, representatives of international and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media.