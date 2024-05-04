Turkmenistan discusses sustainable energy development strategies with foreign partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan discussed sustainable energy development strategies and the exchange of best practices in this area with foreign partners, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed at the 'Climate Change: Challenges and Solutions for Sustainable Energy' International Conference held in the city of Turkmenbashi with the participation of about 70 delegates from Turkmenistan, representatives of UNDP, the EU, and other Central Asian countries.

During the event, delegates from different countries and organizations presented their experience in implementing sustainable energy policies.

UNDP experts shared their knowledge on the use of solid waste for the production of electrical and thermal energy and discussed waste-free production initiatives.

Meanwhile, the conference was one of the events held within the framework of the joint initiative 'Sustainable Energy Days in Turkmenistan', organized by the UNDP project 'Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza' and the project funded by the EU 'Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA)', by the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and the Municipality of Turkmenbashi city, with the assistance of the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.