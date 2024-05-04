Qarabag FC to play with Neftchi in XXXIII round of Azerbaijani Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League starts today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.
Two matches will be held on the first day.
Sumgayit and Neftchi will play away. Samir Abasov's team will play away with Kapyaz.
The Baku club will try to gain points in the match against Qarabag.
To note, the tour will end on May 6.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XXXIII round
May 4 (Saturday)
Kapaz - Sumgayit
Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Zohrab Abbasov, Teymur Teymurov, Nijat Ismayilli
Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev
AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev
Tovuz City Stadium, 16:30
Qarabag - Neftchi
Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Kamran Bayramov, Farid Hajiyev
Referee-inspector: Baris Simsek
AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev
Azersun Arena 19:30
|
1
|
Qarabag
|
32
|
23
|
4
|
5
|
85-32
|
73
|
2
|
Sumgayit
|
32
|
13
|
11
|
8
|
33-34
|
50
|
3
|
Neftchi
|
32
|
14
|
8
|
10
|
43-33
|
50
|
4
|
Zira
|
32
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
29-20
|
49
|
5
|
Sabah
|
32
|
14
|
7
|
11
|
46-38
|
49
|
6
|
Sabail
|
32
|
11
|
9
|
12
|
47-51
|
42
|
7
|
Turan Tovuz
|
32
|
11
|
9
|
12
|
47-47
|
42
|
8
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
32
|
9
|
8
|
15
|
29-44
|
35
|
9
|
Kapaz
|
32
|
9
|
7
|
16
|
37-59
|
34
|
10
|
Gabala
|
32
|
4
|
5
|
23
|
23-61
|
17
