Qarabag FC to play with Neftchi in XXXIII round of Azerbaijani Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League starts today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Two matches will be held on the first day.

Sumgayit and Neftchi will play away. Samir Abasov's team will play away with Kapyaz.

The Baku club will try to gain points in the match against Qarabag.

To note, the tour will end on May 6.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXXIII round

May 4 (Saturday)

Kapaz - Sumgayit

Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Zohrab Abbasov, Teymur Teymurov, Nijat Ismayilli

Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev

Tovuz City Stadium, 16:30



Qarabag - Neftchi

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Kamran Bayramov, Farid Hajiyev

Referee-inspector: Baris Simsek

AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev

Azersun Arena 19:30

1 Qarabag 32 23 4 5 85-32 73 2 Sumgayit 32 13 11 8 33-34 50 3 Neftchi 32 14 8 10 43-33 50 4 Zira 32 13 10 9 29-20 49 5 Sabah 32 14 7 11 46-38 49 6 Sabail 32 11 9 12 47-51 42 7 Turan Tovuz 32 11 9 12 47-47 42 8 Araz-Nakhchivan 32 9 8 15 29-44 35 9 Kapaz 32 9 7 16 37-59 34 10 Gabala 32 4 5 23 23-61 17

