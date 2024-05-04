Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Qarabag FC to play with Neftchi in XXXIII round of Azerbaijani Premier League

Society Materials 4 May 2024 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Qarabag FC to play with Neftchi in XXXIII round of Azerbaijani Premier League

Follow Trend on

Vugar Imanov
Vugar Imanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League starts today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Two matches will be held on the first day.

Sumgayit and Neftchi will play away. Samir Abasov's team will play away with Kapyaz.

The Baku club will try to gain points in the match against Qarabag.

To note, the tour will end on May 6.

Azerbaijan Premier League
XXXIII round
May 4 (Saturday)
Kapaz - Sumgayit
Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Zohrab Abbasov, Teymur Teymurov, Nijat Ismayilli
Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev
AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev
Tovuz City Stadium, 16:30

Qarabag - Neftchi
Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Kamran Bayramov, Farid Hajiyev
Referee-inspector: Baris Simsek
AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev
Azersun Arena 19:30

1

Qarabag

32

23

4

5

85-32

73

2

Sumgayit

32

13

11

8

33-34

50

3

Neftchi

32

14

8

10

43-33

50

4

Zira

32

13

10

9

29-20

49

5

Sabah

32

14

7

11

46-38

49

6

Sabail

32

11

9

12

47-51

42

7

Turan Tovuz

32

11

9

12

47-47

42

8

Araz-Nakhchivan

32

9

8

15

29-44

35

9

Kapaz

32

9

7

16

37-59

34

10

Gabala

32

4

5

23

23-61

17

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more