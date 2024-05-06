President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will take part in the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 and in the Victory Parade on May 9 in Moscow, the head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan Muratbek Azymbakiyev said, Trend reports.

According to the information, within the framework of the summit, the heads of state will discuss the implementation of strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025 and the main directions of international activities of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2023.

Azymbakiyev said that it is planned to adopt a number of important decisions and documents, including a draft protocol on the electronic exchange of information between the EAEU and its member states, as well as the establishment of the “10 Years of the Eurasian Economic Union” medal.