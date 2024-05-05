Baku Marathon 2024 finds its winners (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Winners of the Baku Marathon 2024 organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been announced, Trend reports.

Natalia Semenovych of Ukraine secured the top spot among women in the Baku Marathon, themed "Conquer the Wind." Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan claimed second place, followed by Nelli Gaitova from Kazakhstan in third.

In the men's race, Akhmet Alkanoglu of Türkiye clinched first place, with Bogdan Semenovych from Ukraine coming in second and Ismail Senyange from Uganda securing third.

The winners of the first three places received prizes of 3,000, 2,000, and 1,000 manat ($1750, $1,170 and $585), along with medals and diplomas.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel