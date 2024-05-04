Azerbaijan ranks third at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in all-around

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Azerbaijani team in all-round group exercises has ranked third at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The team's all-around result was 71.550 points (sum for two exercises - with five hoops as well as with three ribbons and two balls).

The Israeli team took first place in the all-around with a score of 73.550 points, followed by the Italian team (71,700 points).

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3 through May 5. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

In the seniors category, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

