Italian athlete takes first place in hoop exercises at European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli has won first place in hoop exercises at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Her performance in this program totaled 35.050 points.

The second position was claimed by Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria, her performance was evaluated by the judges with 33.600 points. Vera Tugolukova from Cyprus took the third position, her result scored 33.100 points.

Azerbaijan's Zohra Aghamirova took the eighth position with a score of 31.650 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

