Turkmenistan advances customs co-op with European countries within WCO framework

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan discussed the development of customs cooperation with European countries within the framework of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed at the Conference of Heads of Customs Services of the European Region of the World Customs Organization, which was held at the WCO headquarters in Brussels.

The event brought together representatives of customs services from 53 member states of the WCO European region.

The participants discussed issues related to the modernization of the WCO and strengthening customs cooperation at the level of the European region, made reports to the WCO Finance and Control Committees, and also planned a budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Furthermore, the participants also considered the agenda of the next conference, which includes e-commerce, vulnerabilities at customs borders affecting customs cooperation in the European region, events for the 2024-2025 financial year, and the selection of candidates for positions at the WCO.

Meanwhile, during their visit to Brussels, the Turkmen delegation had the opportunity to discuss the issue of awarding the Training Center at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan the status of a Regional Training Center of the WCO.