European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup welcomes Azerbaijani athlete in quarterfinals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Aghamirova reached the quarterfinals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup during the competition's second day of cross-country battles among seniors at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

A total of 16 gymnasts who showed the best result in the all-around qualification are participating in the cross-battles, including Azerbaijani athletes Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade.

Aghamirova won over Cristina Dragan (Romania) in the 1/8 finals. For the hoop exercise, Aghamirova received 33.900 points, and Dragan received 28.900 points.

Meanwhile, Seyidzade competed with Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria) in the 1/8 finals. In the ball exercise, Seidzade lost to her opponent, the Azerbaijani grace scored 29.250 points, and Nikolova scored 35.500 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3 through May 5. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

In the seniors category, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel