Kazakhstan sees growth in remittances abroad via int'l systems

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. About 59.3 billion tenge (about $133 million) was sent abroad from Kazakhstan through international money transfer systems in March 2024, which is 0.6 percent more than in February (58.9 billion tenge or $132.2 million), Trend reports.

The data from the Central Bank of Kazakhstan shows that, compared to February 2024 (184,800 transactions), the number of translations increased by 4.1 percent and amounted to 192,400 transactions.

In February, the largest number of transfers abroad were made through Zolotaya Korona, Western Union, Moneygram, and others.

In terms of the volume of money sent from Kazakhstan abroad, the leaders are: Russia: 20.05 billion tenge or about $45 million (share 33.8 percent); Türkiye - 14.7 billion tenge or about $33.1 million (share 24.9 percent); and Uzbekistan: 11.2 billion tenge or about $25.1 million (share 18.9 percent).

Moreover, the main share of transfers through international systems was carried out in US dollars (share of the total number of transfers: 26.3 percent, share of the total volume of transfers: 51.8 percent) and in Kazakhstani tenge (60 percent and 36.7 percent, respectively).

Meanwhile, the total volume of money transfers through international money transfer systems (IMTS) in Kazakhstan amounted to 196,200 transactions worth 61.5 billion tenge (about $138 million) in March 2024. Compared to February 2024 (187,600 transactions worth 60.3 billion tenge, or $135 million), there is an increase in the number of transfers by 4.6 percent and in the volume of transactions by 2 percent.