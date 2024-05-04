Georgia expects closer co-op with partners on Azerbaijan-EU green corridor project - PM

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. Georgia expects closer cooperation with partners in the Azerbaijan-EU green corridor project, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during the opening ceremony of the ADB Board of Governors meeting held in Tbilisi on May 4, Trend reports.

"We will continue to invest in Georgia's multifunctional regional hub to fully utilize its potential. Against the backdrop of a global crisis, alternative routes are crucial for international stability, energy, and food security. Taking this into account, we expect closer collaboration with our partners to advance projects such as underwater power supply and internet cables in the Black Sea, ferry transportation across the Black Sea, and so on," he said.

According to him, it is necessary to maintain Georgia's competitiveness, with a priority being the improvement of infrastructure in the region.

"We are building east-west, southeast, and north-south corridors, improving connectivity. The deep-water port of Anaklia and Tbilisi International Airport play a crucial role in these segments. It is worth noting that we have devised a comprehensive program to enhance the railway system and further develop corporate systems," added the prime minister.

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has kicked off in Tbilisi. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.