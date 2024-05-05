Bulgarian gymnast holds victory in ribbon exercise at European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Athlete from Bulgaria Boryana Kaleyn has won the gold medal with a score of 32.950 points in the ribbon exercises at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnast Vera Tugolukova from Cyprus won silver with a score of 32.350. A bronze medal went to Sofia Raffaeli from Italy, her result amounted to 32.250 points.

Azerbaijan's Zohra Aghamirova took the fourth position with a score of 31.800.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

