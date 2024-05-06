Hamas offers Israel settlement option in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. HAMAS agreed to Israel's promise to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip at the second stage of the conflict resolution process, Trend reports.

According to the information, the initiative to end the war not at the first, but only at the second stage of the deal was unanimously approved by Hamas and other groups.

