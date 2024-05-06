Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
World Materials 6 May 2024 02:23 (UTC +04:00)
Hamas offers Israel settlement option in Gaza Strip

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. HAMAS agreed to Israel's promise to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip at the second stage of the conflict resolution process, Trend reports.

According to the information, the initiative to end the war not at the first, but only at the second stage of the deal was unanimously approved by Hamas and other groups.

The proposal was reportedly unanimously supported by Hamas and other groups. It is noted that if Israel agrees to this initiative, then the parties will be closer to concluding an agreement.

