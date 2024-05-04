Ensuring equitable utilization of digital technology stands crucial - ADB President

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. Ensuring equitable utilization of digital technology is crucial, ADB President, Masatsugu Asakawa said during the opening ceremony of the ADB Board of Governors meeting held in Tbilisi on May 4, Trend reports.

"Artificial Intelligence offers tremendous potential to drive growth and help address development challenges in areas like healthcare, agriculture, and climate change. But, developing countries will miss out if they are not able to adopt this technology. There are also risks from AI, such as bias and lack of transparency," he said.

According to the president, ADB is working hard to strengthen the capacity of our developing member countries to deploy responsible AI solutions that follow an ethical framework and drive inclusive growth.

"We believe that bridging the digital divide, and opening opportunities from AI, are key to a more prosperous future," Asakawa added.

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has kicked off in Tbilisi. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.