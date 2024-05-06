Atomic clocks to be installed on ships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The American Victor Incorporation company announced that atomic clocks will be installed on the ships, Trend reports.

Atomic clocks are highly accurate. The company has already tested these watches on ships sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The company said in a statement that it is possible to precisely synchronize atomic clocks. Accurate time is necessary for navigation, satellite communications and the Internet. Atomic clocks installed on ships will synchronize time around the world with high accuracy.

It should be noted that atomic clocks are not sensitive to environmental influences. Since the nuclear reaction is stable, the error of this clock does not exceed 1 second in 3 million years.