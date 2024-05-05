Macron discusses with Netanyahu release of hostages in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to complete ongoing negotiations with Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, the Elysee Palace said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, Macron stressed the importance of freeing the hostages as a priority and expressed full support for mediation efforts. He also called for an end to Israeli operations in the region.

Macron discussed with Netanyahu the need to reach an agreement that would guarantee the release of hostages, the protection of civilians and regional de-escalation.