Azerbaijani FM meets with Pakistani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. On May 4, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, as part of a working visit to Gambia, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the dynamics of Azerbaijani-Pakistan partnerships, it was noted that visits and contacts of state and government representatives at a high level give a special impetus to the development of these ties.

It was emphasized that there is great potential for the development of bilateral trade and economic relations within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership. It was said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan and mutual support on the platforms of international organizations, including multilateral structures such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

It was noted that the COP29 conference, which Azerbaijan will host this year, will create additional opportunities for the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership in the field of green energy.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.