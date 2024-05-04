Azerbaijani team to compete in Dubai chess tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijan will compete in the Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge tournament starting today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The country will be represented by five players in the competition organized in three categories.

Eltaj Safarli (2612), Aydın Suleymanli (2607), and Ahmet Khagan (2321) will perform in the battle of the strongest.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva (2152) and Kamal Isfandiyarli (1836) will go behind the board in category B.

Mahammad Kazimzade and Elshad Yusif Aliyev will participate among chess players under 18 years old.

To note, the competition to be held with the Swiss system will consist of nine rounds. The tournament, with a total prize pool of $125,000, will end on May 13.

