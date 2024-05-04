Azerbaijan, NATO build mutually beneficial partnership - Javier Colomina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijan and NATO have built a mutually beneficial partnership, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs & Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia Javier Colomina wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Today marks 30 years since Azerbaijan became a NATO partner. Since then, we have built a mutually beneficial partnership through an active political dialogue & practical cooperation. Welcome particularly contributions to NATO missions, to energy security & on climate change," he said.

To note, Azerbaijan joined the NATO-run North Atlantic Cooperation Council in 1992 and signed the Partnership for Peace (PfP) Framework Document to develop security and defense cooperation with NATO on May 4, 1994.

