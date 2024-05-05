Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 5 May 2024 12:37 (UTC +04:00)
First place in club exercises goes to Bulgarian gymnast at European Cup in Baku

Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Stiliana Nikolova, representing Bulgaria, has taken first place at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in club exercises, Trend reports.

The result of Nikolova in the program equaled 34.500 points.

Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli took the second position, her performance was rated by the judges at 34.350 points. Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) took the third place with a score of 33.050.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

