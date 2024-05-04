Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of European Cup in Baku

Bakı. Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova and Shams Aghahuseynova, performing in the individual program among juniors, reached the final of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Govhar Ibrahimova with a score of 29.450 points reached the finals of the hoop exercises. She took fifth position in the qualification. Ilaha Bahadirova reached the final of the ball program; she took second place in the qualification with a score of 31.100 points. Shams Aghahuseynova, having received a score of 29.650 points, qualified for the final of the ribbon program; she took fourth position in the qualification.

Fidan Gurbanli did not qualify for the final of the exercise with clubs; she took ninth place in the qualification with a score of 27.700 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3 through May 5. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.