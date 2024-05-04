СOP29 Organizing Committee holds another meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The third meeting of the Organising Committee has been held in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports.

The Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Organising Committee Samir Nuriyev, in accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, briefed the participants of the meeting about the work done as part of the preparation process for COP29 since the last meeting and about the implementation of the COP29 Action Plan.

Nuriyev noted that the logo and slogan of COP29 have been determined. According to him, the slogan of COP29 is “In Solidarity for a Green World!”

Stressing that COP29 and the Leaders' Summit will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the presidential administration's head said that design and preparation work is currently underway in and around the stadium.

He added that on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, invitations were sent to the heads of state and government of the countries participating in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to participate in the event.

Moreover, Nuriyev reminded that the head of state at the “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” international forum, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue and the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue presented information on the main directions reflecting Azerbaijan’s position on COP29 and climate change.

The Organising Committee's chairman noted that Azerbaijan actively participates in important international events in the fight against climate change, including the spring session of the World Bank in Washington and the Petersburg Climate Dialogue, and emphasized the importance of serious preparatory work for the Bonn Climate Change Conference, which will take place in June.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's priorities during COP29, Nuriyev noted that the preparation of the agenda for the COP29 chairmanship is at the final stage.

He emphasized that the official COP29 website has started operating, the process related to COP29 is widely covered in local media, active work is underway with foreign media, and interviews with the COP29 team are published in reputable international publications.

Nuriyev also informed about the work done in Azerbaijan in connection with the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World.”

Then the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev informed about the process of Azerbaijan’s preparation for the chairmanship of COP29, the visits of the COP29 team to foreign countries and the meetings held.

Anar Alakbarov, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, informed about the work being carried out in the organizational and logistics sphere in preparation for COP29.

Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said that a preliminary list of public and private medical institutions that will be involved as medical service providers during COP29 has been determined, and that health volunteers will be involved in the activities of medical institutions and the emergency medical service call center.

Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Fataliyeva informed about the work carried out at the parliamentary level in connection with COP29, including active cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Secretariat of the COP29 Organising Committee Habib Mikayilli spoke on the activities of the Secretariat, coordination of the work of government bodies, and provision of institutional support to the COP29 presidential team.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Chief Executive Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov spoke about Azerbaijan’s contribution determined at the national level, as well as the work carried out with the private sector and youth.

The founder of the SmartNation platform, Shabnam Mammadova, spoke about the role of innovation and smart technologies in the fight against climate change.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, chief negotiator of COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev informed about the initiatives included in the agenda of the COP29 chairmanship, discussions with various countries and negotiating groups and preparations for the negotiation process.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, informed about the simplification of visa procedures for persons who will participate in COP29.

Additionally, Chairperson of the Board of the Ecosphere Socio-Ecological Center Firuza Sultanzade spoke about the role of civil society in COP29 and ensuring the participation of NGOs related to ecology in the event.

The meeting concluded with instructions on the implementation of the Action Plan related to the organization and conduct of COP29, and other relevant issues.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

