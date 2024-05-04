ADB likely to participate in Rogun HPP project's implementation in Tajikistan

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. Asian Development Bank is likely to participate in the implementation of the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) project in Tajikistan, ADB Director General for Central and Western Asia Eugenue Zhukov said during a briefing within the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi today, Trend reports.

“The Rogun HPP is a crucial initiative for the area as a whole, not only Tajikistan. It will have a significant positive impact on water resource regulation as well as the advancement of renewable energy.

We are talking about ADB's involvement in the project since Tajikistan's government has requested it. Although we haven't decided to invest yet, we will probably take part,” he explained.

