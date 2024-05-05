Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Saudi Arabia raises prices for its oil for Asia

World Materials 5 May 2024 21:43 (UTC +04:00)
Saudi Arabia raises prices for its oil for Asia

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco has raised selling prices for its oil to Asian countries for June, Trend reports.

The price of Arab Light oil for Asian buyers has been increased by $0.9 per barrel. Thus, the price turned out to be $2.9 higher than the regional benchmarks Oman/Dubai. At the same time, oil refining companies expected an increase in the cost of Saudi oil for Asia by $0.6 per barrel.

The company increases prices for its oil for the Asian market for the third month in a row.

Latest

Latest

Read more