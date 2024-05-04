Israeli junior team takes first place in team competition at European Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Israeli junior team with a score of 126.800 points took first place in the team competition at the European Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The second position was taken by the Bulgarian team (121.700 points), the third place was taken by the Romanian team (120.850 points).

The Azerbaijani junior team was in fifth position in the team competition, its result was 117.900 points.

In the junior age category, Azerbaijan is represented at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup by Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3 through May 5. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.