Azerbaijan talks conditions for holding wedding ceremonies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A decision may be made in the coming days in Azerbaijan to allow holding the wedding ceremonies if the number of COVID-infected people decreases and the number of recovering and vaccinated people increases, Head of the committee on labor and social policy of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Musa Guliyev told Trend.

He noted that weddings can be allowed in presence of a COVID-19 passport, with a reduction of the weeding time and other conditions.

“People want to hold weddings in the summer. I believe that if the current trend in connection with the coronavirus continues, then permission for weddings may be given in the near future,” Guliyev said.