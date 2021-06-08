AZANS to Reaffirm its Commitment to the Highest International Standards

“Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC has successfully confirmed its high level of compliance with the requirements of all international aviation organizations.

AZANS has passed a re-certification audit confirming its compliance with the international standard ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management System).

The audit was carried out in accordance with the ICAO requirements by the internationally recognized and independent expert in the field of testing, inspection and certification - the German company “DQS”. This auditing company is the certification body of “DFS” - the company in charge of air traffic control for Germany which is considered one of the leaders in servicing airlines in Europe.

The audit assessed the quality management system at the AZANS being as effective as during the last re-certification cycle.

It should be noted that one of the key opportunities for improving the quality of services provided was the implementation, jointly with IATA, of a three-level flight safety management system in the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Despite the crisis in the aviation industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Azeraeronavigation” has made every effort to ensure the safety of civil aviation flights at the proper level. AZANS also continued to improve the quality of air navigation services for users of the airspace of Azerbaijan.