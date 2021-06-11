UEFA EURO 2020 begins as Italy plays Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The UEFA EURO 2020 has begun in Rome, Italy, Trend reports on June 11.

The teams of Italy and Turkey will play in the first Group A match.

The Baku Olympic Stadium will host four matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship. Three of them are Group A matches: Switzerland - Wales (June 12), Turkey - Wales (June 16) and Switzerland - Turkey (June 20).

The UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals will be held in Baku on July 3 at 18:00 (GMT+4).

EURO 2020 will take place from June 11 through July 11 in 11 European cities. The European Championship, which was supposed to be held last year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.