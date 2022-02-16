Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Some 77,407 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,375 citizens, the second dose into 1,869 citizens while the third dose - into 72,163 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,627,370 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,273,971 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,768,299 people - the second dose, 2,585,100 people - the third dose.