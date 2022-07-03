Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,371 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,442 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 212 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,117 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,970,953 tests have been conducted so far.