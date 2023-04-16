National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts awarding ceremony for AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 3rd International AGF Trophy Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners among juniors in exercises with clubs and ribbons, as well as among junior teams in group exercises with 5 balls, were awarded.

In the exercise with clubs among juniors, Liliana Lewińska (Poland) won the gold medal, Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) took the second position, and Dara Malinova (Bulgaria) took the third.

The awards were presented by judges of the international category Rasa Židonienė (Lithuania), Janyl Kaimazarova (Kyrgyzstan), and Laman Goyushova (Azerbaijan).

In the ribbon exercise among juniors, Sofia Usova (Uzbekistan) won the gold, Liliana Lewińska (Poland) won the silver, and Darya Slyusarenko (Moldova) won the bronze.

The awards were presented by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade, and the judges of the international category, Lee Ji-ae (Korea) and Elnara Huseynova (Azerbaijan).

Furthermore, the gold in the program with 5 balls was won by the Azerbaijani junior team, the silver by the Israeli team, and the bronze by the representatives of Hungary.

The awards were presented by President of the Gymnastics Federation of Montenegro, Vesna Radonich, Director of the National Gymnastics Arena, Emil Mustafaev, and the international judge, Aysel Allahverdiyeva.

In addition, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation's specially established trophy, the AGF Trophy Cup, was also presented. The award was presented to the Azerbaijani team in group exercises in the senior category by the coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, Siyana Vasileva.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.