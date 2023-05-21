European Championships in Baku: Israeli team takes first place in exercises with five hoops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Israeli senior team in group exercises with a score of 35.800 points took the first place at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in exercises with five hoops, Trend reports.

In second place is the team of Bulgaria, its result was 35.250 points. The third position was taken by the team representing Italy, its score was 34.950 points.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises, which included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina, took the eighth position with a score of 32.800 points.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.