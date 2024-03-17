Azerbaijan hosts award ceremony for winners of AGF Trophy in Artistic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted an awarding ceremony for winners of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

Awards were presented to representatives of men's artistic gymnastics in the program of floor exercise, parallel bars, and rings, and representatives of women's artistic gymnastics in exercises on uneven bars and vault.

Gymnasts in the pre-junior age category were awarded first.

The best result in floor exercise was shown by Andria Kelekhsashvili (Georgia), the second place was taken by Muhammad Rustamzade (Azerbaijan), the third position was taken by Emin Khankishiyev (Azerbaijan).

Ilham Salayev (Azerbaijan) won the gold medal in parallel bars, Huseyn Gahramanov (Azerbaijan) took the silver medal, and Andria Kelekhsashvili (Georgia) won the bronze medal.

In rings exercises Ilham Salayev (Azerbaijan) took the first place, Andria Kelekhsashvili (Georgia) took the second position, and Huseyn Gahramanov (Azerbaijan) took the third place.

Ulyana Pukhova (Kazakhstan) climbed to the top step of the podium in the vault, second place went to Albina Aliyeva (Azerbaijan), and the third position was taken by Leyla Mammadzada (Azerbaijan).

The golden medal in uneven bars was won by Ulyana Pukhova (Kazakhstan), the silver award went to Leyla Mammadzada (Azerbaijan), bronze was awarded to Albina Aliyeva (Azerbaijan).

Then the athletes in the juniors age category were awarded.

Aydin Alizada (Azerbaijan) won gold in floor exercise, Timur Kamaev (Uzbekistan) got a silver medal, and Yurii Yemelianov (Ukraine) got bronze.

Sarvar Abulfaizov (Uzbekistan) took the first place in parallel bars, Sviatoslav Shved (Ukraine) took the second position, and Aydin Alizada (Azerbaijan) took the third place.

In rings exercise Ivan Rudyi (Ukraine) won the gold medal, Aydin Alizada (Azerbaijan) won the silver medal and Sarvar Abulfaizov (Uzbekistan) took the bronze.

Medina Kapbassova (Kazakhstan) won gold in the vault, Daniz Aliyeva (Azerbaijan) took silver and Milana Gaynulina (Uzbekistan) won bronze.

In uneven bars, KristinaHrudetska (Ukraine) took the top step of the podium, Medina Kapbassova (Kazakhstan) took the second place, and Milana Gaynulina (Uzbekistan) took the third position.

Further on medals were awarded to gymnasts in the adult age category.

In floor exercise Rasul Ahmadzada (Azerbaijan) took the first place, Murad Agharzayev (Azerbaijan) took the second position and Mykyta Melnykov (Ukraine) took the third place.

Ivan Tikhonov (Azerbaijan) won the gold medal in parallel bars, Vladyslav Hryko (Ukraine) took the silver medal, and Rasul Ahmadzada (Azerbaijan) got the bronze medal.

Nikita Simonov (Azerbaijan) climbed to the top step of the podium in rings exercises, Vladyslav Hryko (Ukraine) took the second place, and Ivan Tikhonov (Azerbaijan) took the third position.

Ayazhan Shamshitdinova (Kazakhstan) won the gold medal on uneven bars, Lobar Amrillaeva (Uzbekistan) took the silver medal, and Nazanin Teymurova (Azerbaijan) won the bronze medal.

In the vault Nazanin Teymurova (Azerbaijan) took the first place, Gulnaz Jumabekova (Uzbekistan) took the second position, and Amina Khalimarden (Kazakhstan) took the third place.

The competition will continue in the afternoon session with men's gymnastics representatives performing in the finals of pommel horse, horizontal bar, and vault, and women's gymnastics representatives in the finals of floor exercise and balance beam.

The AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17. Approximately 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia are participating in the competition.

